Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 314: Trans Massacres Christians in Tennessee; Guest: AWR Hawkins

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the shooting in Tennessee of a Christian school by an angry trans person. Then, he delves into a disturbing poll from the Wall Street Journal showing Americans turning away from values that would have previously been seen as “American.” Our guest today is Breitbart Second Amendment journalist AWR Hawkins, who explains what we know about the Nashville massacre and what we can do to keep Americans safe.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.