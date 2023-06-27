Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 343: The First of the Trump Tapes Released; Guest: Police Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith

The audio from page 15 of former President Donald Trump’s indictment was leaked to CNN last night. Host Mike Slater has all the details. Today’s guest is National Police Association spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith who discusses what needs to be done to stop the rise of shoplifting in our cities.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

