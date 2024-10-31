JD Vance to Joe Rogan: Amnesty Will End Democracy

An establishment amnesty for the roughly 25 million illegal migrants in the United States would “end democracy,” and convert the U.S. into a one-party state like California, JD Vance, Donald Trump’s hand-picked running mate, told host Joe Rogan on Thursday.

“I’m a Reagan guy, right?” Vance said in his three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, adding:

I’m a conservative Republican. But [President Ronald] Reagan screwed up a lot … People don’t talk nearly enough about the amnesty thing … Because of what Ronald Reagan did in the 1986 amnesty, California is now effectively a permanently blue state.

“The entire country becomes that” if Democrats push through an amnesty, Vance added.

But mass migration imposes huge costs on Americans, even without an amnesty, he said.

Even when migrants do not hold citizenship, they get a share of representation in Congress, Vance said:

For example, the state of Ohio lost a congressional seat in the last census [in 2020 so] states that have high illegal immigrant populations picked up congressional seats. So you’re actually taking away congressional representation from American citizens and giving it to illegal aliens. Even if you don’t give them the right to vote, you’re still destroying the voting power [of citizens].

Immigration also imposes massive civic and economic burdens on Americans’ communities, Vance said:

You see this in some communities — because they’re small towns, and because rapid migrant influxes can happen very quickly — here the town population has been doubled. You don’t even have to assume people are criminals …[but] what does it do to the local public school when all of a sudden 1,000 [migrants] show up that don’t even speak English, right? What does it do to the [town’s] hospital system when you now have thousands of people … that are showing up to get emergency services because they don’t have access otherwise to a doctor, and now the American citizens have to wait in line for seven hours to get to see a doctor because we’ve overwhelmed the local hospital system? What does it do to housing prices? We’ve seen this in a number of communities, including those that I represent in Ohio. When you bring in thousands and thousands of people, you cannot build enough houses quickly enough to accommodate that. So the cost of housing becomes unaffordable for American citizens.

Those costs are largely ignored by the national media, which mostly hire pro-migration reporters– including many immigrants — to cover migration dramas.

“It is the craziest thing that we’ve seen in this country that you don’t even allow people to talk about the effects of mass migration anymore,” Vance said, adding:

One of the reasons why Donald Trump is going to be elected president, or at least should be elected president, [is] because he is one of the few guys who’s saying, “You know what, we’re going to talk about this problem. Yes, some immigrants are good [and] some immigrants are not good.” That is an obvious insight to anybody who knows human nature.

But it is money that drives the nation’s migration policy, Vance said. “I think what is obvious, and I’ve seen this in the halls of Congress,” he said, adding:

I’ve seen it very explicitly. You talk about lobbying [in other political issues], and we obviously talked about [it] in the context of other industries. There is a massive corporate lobby for cheap labor in the United States of America. That is, I think, the main thing that’s going on. Let me tell you a story when I was in the private sector. I was at a business conference dinner, and I was seated next to the CEO of one of the largest hotel chains in America … The guy was going on and on about how much he hates Donald Trump. And I’m like, “Oh, that’s interesting, why do you hate Donald Trump so much?” Because, again, I was, I was sort of a Trump skeptic in 2015 and at this point, I was kind of starting to really get on the Trump train. And he said, “Well, the reason I hate Donald Trump … is because Donald Trump’s border policies have cut down the number of illegal immigrants. And because I can’t pay illegal immigrants under the table anymore, I have to pay American workers, and they want much higher wages.” I was like, “Holy shit! This guy just admitted what is straight-up, Monopoly Man evil shit. My wife, who’s very apolitical, was actually at the dinner with me, and she’s like, “Come again, you just said you don’t want Americans to get decent wages?” The best argument for Donald Trump’s immigration policy is that American workers are getting higher wages, and this is why this corporate CEO hates it. So whatever the industry is, you’ve got a lot of people who want cheap labor and they don’t want to pay American workers higher wages. That’s a big part of it.

But Democrats also want to get political advantage from the inflow of poor migrants, Vance added:

I do think there’s also a power dynamic to it. In particular, I think Kamala Harris and the Democrats, they want to give these millions upon millions of illegal aliens the right to vote. They want to legalize them. They want to make it easier for them to participate in our elections. And that means, fundamentally, the end of American democracy, because you’re talking about 25 million [illegal migrant] people here. If Kamala Harris gives 10 million of those people legal status and allows them to vote in American elections. Then, say, 70/30 they go [vote] Democrat, Republicans will never win a national election in this country in my lifetime.

“It will have degraded the voting power of the people who have the legal right to be here,” he added.

Breitbart News has closely tracked the impact of migration on Americans’ blue-collar and white-collar wages, their housing, and, increasingly, on Americans’ productivity.

“We always used to think [a] shrinking population is a cause for negative [economic] growth,” BlackRock founder Larry Fink said at a pro-globalist event in April hosted by the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia. He continued:

But in my conversations with the leadership of these large, developed countries [such as China, and Japan] that have xenophobic anti-immigration policies, they don’t allow anybody to come in — [so they have] shrinking demographics — these countries will rapidly develop robotics and AI and technology … If a promise of all that transforms productivity, which most of us think it will [emphasis added] — we’ll be able to elevate the standard living in countries, the standard of living for individuals, even with shrinking populations.

Overall, since about 1990, the US. government has used an economic policy of Extraction Migration from poor countries to inflate the nation’s consumer economy with extra workers, consumers, and renters. That economic policy has helped grow the economy Congress helped investors to export much of the nation’s manufacturing economy to lower-wage countries.