‘Wet Ass P**sy’ Rapper Cardi B to Endorse Kamala at Wisconsin Rally After Saying Biden ‘Really F**ked’ Up the Country

“Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Cardi B is set to endorse Kamala Harris at an upcoming rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin one year after the star publicly blasted President Joe Biden by saying he “really fucked” up the country.

Cardi B will appear at a Milwaukee rally on Friday, according to multiple reports, but it remains unclear if she will actually perform. The Kamala Harris campaign was burned badly last week when Beyonce didn’t perform during a Houston rally, despite leaks to the media promising that she would be singing.

The Friday rally in Wisconsin will also reportedly feature the singers Gorilla, Flo Milli, MC Late, The Isley Brothers, and DJ Gemini Gilly.

In a statement, the Kamala Harris campaign described Cardi B as a “trusted” voice for her fans.

“These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them. The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote.”

As Breitbart News reported last year, Cardi B told her tens of millions of Instagram followers she’s never endorsing another aspiring president after backing President Joe Biden in 2020.

“I’m not endorsing no fucking president no more,” the rap star vowed, adding that while New York City is facing massive budgetary cuts, “Joe Biden’s talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars.”

Kamala Harris recently said on ABC’s The View that she wouldn’t do anything differently than Biden.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” she said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com