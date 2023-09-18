Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 391: Larry Elder on Why Televised Presidential Debates Need to Change

Legendary radio host and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder joins host Mike Slater to discuss why he sued the Republican National Committee, why televised presidential debates need to change, and why fatherlessness is such a huge issue for our country.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

