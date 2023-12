Texas State Rep. David Spiller (R-68th district) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the Texas Senate Bill 4 which would make it a state crime to cross the border into Texas between the ports of entry.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.