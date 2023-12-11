Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 439: Former Federal Prosecutor Doug Burns on Hunter Biden’s Latest Indictment

Doug Burns, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division, joins host Mike Slater to discuss Hunter Biden’s latest indictment. Does this latest indictment on tax-related charges mean we are closer to seeing “the Big Guy” get in trouble? Listen and find out.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.