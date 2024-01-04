Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 451: Sebastian Gorka on Whether Trump Can Win in 2024

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater for his first Breitbart News Daily interview in 2024. Gorka discusses the big question for this election year: Can Donald Trump actually win back the White House?

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.