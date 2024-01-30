Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 469: Viewing the Journey to the Southern Border, Emma-Jo Morris on Ukraine’s Bizarre Pitch for Aid Funding

Host Mike Slater talks about the fatal attack on U.S. servicemembers in Jordan before covering a fascinating documentary about the journey that illegal immigrants are taking to come to America. It’ll shock and infuriate you. Don’t miss Slater’s analysis of it.

Then, Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris stops by to cover the Biden administration’s most insane blunders with a particular focus on their ongoing, weird relationship with Ukraine.

