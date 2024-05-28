Pro Golfer Grayson Murray’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for pro golfer Grayson Murray, who was found dead in his home on Saturday, has been announced.

Murray was found dead in his Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, home on Saturday, the day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He was only 30 years old.

Police in Florida are now saying that the golfer died from carbon monoxide poisoning after pumping the deadly fumes into his home from the tailpipe of his Land Rover, according to the Daily Mail.

Officials say that a neighbor called the police after hearing the noise from a carbon monoxide alarm ringing off for an extended period. Police arrived at the residence just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The golfer, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, was reportedly found lying dead in his bedroom.

The troubled athlete’s parents confirmed on Sunday that their son had taken his own life.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare,” Murray’s parents said in a statement posted by the PGA Tour. “We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this.”

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

A statement below from Grayson’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at https://t.co/j0traBx8ia. pic.twitter.com/wPsaYMrWrH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

Murray came to the attention of the world of golf at a young age when he made his first cut on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour when he was just 16. He went on to win three straight Junior World Championships from 2006-08.

He went on to turn pro in 2015 and twice won titles on the PGA Tour, his first in 2017. This most recent season saw him reach a career high of 46th in world rankings.

Murray’s caddie, Jay Green, said he was heartbroken over his friend’s death, adding, “He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston