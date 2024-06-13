Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 556: Brent Bozell and Dr. Sebastian Gorka

Two great guests join host Mike Slater for today’s podcast. First, the Media Research Center’s founder L. Brent Bozell III talks about how Biden’s Justice Department targeted his son for his involvement in the January 6 protest, which Brent detailed in an op-ed on Breitbart. Then, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” discusses the state of play in the 2024 election and what concerned Americans can do.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

