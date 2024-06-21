Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 562: America First Legal’s Gene Hamilton on Biden’s Latest Amnesty

Gene Hamilton, the vice president and general counsel of America First Legal who was one of the architects of President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, joins host Mike Slater to discuss President Biden’s recent executive action that would grant parole amnesty to roughly half a million illegal immigrants married to American citizens and grant work permits to another 550,000 DACA recipients.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.