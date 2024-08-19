Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 598: Breitbart Reporting Live from the DNC

Breitbart reporter Nick Gilbertson joins host Mike Slater to report on the chaos already erupting in the streets outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He has all the details outside and inside the convention as Democrats gather to hand Kamala Harris the party’s nomination.

Also, Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney joins Mike to dissect Harris’s economic speech last week. As Carney explains, Harris’s proposals will make the current inflationary mess even worse.

Finally, Tom Del Beccaro, author and former California U.S. Senate candidate who ran against Harris in 2016, talks about Harris’s actual record. Tom’s new book is The Lessons of the American Civilization: Its Confident Rise and the Warning Signs of Its Decline.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

