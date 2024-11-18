Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 660: Breitbart’s John Nolte on the Trump Cultural Shift and the Dems’ Failed Gaslighting Campaign

Breitbart’s John Nolte joins host Mike Slater to discuss the new right-leaning cultural shift inspired by President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. It wasn’t that long ago that NFL players were taking the knee during the National Anthem. Now they’re celebrating touchdowns with the Trump dance, and UFC champs are handing Trump their title belts. Nolte argues that the 2024 election was in part a reaction to the Democrats’ efforts to gaslight Americans and emotionally blackmailing them into supporting a far-left agenda.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

