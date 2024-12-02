Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 666: Joe Pardons Hunter; Trump Picks Dr. Jay Bhattacharya for NIH

Host Mike Slater breaks down the details of Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter. Is anybody really shocked by this? Why did Joe lie about his intentions? What lessons should we take from this whole ordeal? Slater gives his take. Next, he discusses President-elect Trump’s nomination of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to lead the National Institutes of Health and explains why the media and medical establishment is upset about it.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

