Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 667: Breitbart’s Ken Klukowski on Hunter Biden’s Pardon and SCOTUS’ Transgender Case

Breitbart’s Senior Legal Contributor Ken Klukowski joins host Mike Slater to discuss the legal questions surrounding President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter, as well as the details of a case being argued before the Supreme Court tomorrow involving transgender medical treatments for minors.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

