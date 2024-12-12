Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 673: Ed Martin on Being Picked by Trump as Chief of Staff at Office of Management and Budget

Ed Martin joins host Mike Slater to talk about his recent appointment by President-elect Donald Trump to be the new Chief of Staff at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Ed, who is the president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and a long-time Breitbart radio guest and guest host, explains how his work at OMB will be focused on advancing Trump’s MAGA agenda.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

