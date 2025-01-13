Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 686: Rep. Derrick Van Orden on Preparing for Trump’s Second Term

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) joins host Mike Slater to discuss how he and his colleagues in the House of Representatives are preparing this week to hit the ground running when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on January 20.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

