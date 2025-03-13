Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 725: Rep. Andrew Clyde on Removing the D.C. BLM Mural

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the legislation he spearheaded to get rid of the Black Lives Matter mural in Washington, DC. As Breitbart News reported this week:

Washington, DC, officials began jackhammering the stretch of 16th Street NE painted with the controversial “Black Lives Matter” message Monday, a victory for Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA). The street on Black Lives Plaza, renamed from Liberty Plaza by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2020 as riots following George Floyd’s death paralyzed the city, served as a divisive partisan message during the 2020 campaign season. On March 3, Clyde reintroduced his bill to remove the message and rename the plaza – just one block from the White House – which Breitbart News reported exclusively. The following day, Bowser announced she would replace the message with murals.

Clyde explains why he sees this as a positive development for all Americans.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

