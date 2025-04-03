Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 741: Breitbart’s John Carney on What Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs Mean for American Workers

Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney joins host Mike Slater to discuss the world and market’s reaction to President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement and what it means for American workers going forward. Slater also discusses the history of America’s use of tariffs.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

