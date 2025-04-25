Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 757: Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin on Making D.C. Safe Again

Ed Martin, the new Interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, joins host Mike Slater to discuss how he intends to make our nation’s capital great again by making it safe again to walk the streets. The Democrats and their left-wing media allies have launched a smear campaign against Martin, but will they succeed? Listen to find out.

