Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 812: Sen. Dave McCormick on Creating Energy Infrastructure to Power AI Innovation

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit held last week in Pittsburgh, at which President Trump announced the more than $92 billion investment being made in Pennsylvania to create the energy infrastructure necessary for American AI innovation.

