Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 911: Former CIA Station Chief in Venezuela Explains Maduro’s Dramatic Capture

Rick de la Torre, a former CIA station chief in Venezuela, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the dramatic capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and provides insights into how the Trump administration successfully carried out this mission.
The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.
SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.