Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

***Live Updates*** 2018 Midterm Election Results

trump-pelosi-midterm-composite-getty
Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Breitbart News Edit

Welcome to the Breitbart News LiveWire of the 2018 midterm elections. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to take back the House of Representatives and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is looking to regain her Speakership, said earlier in the day that she is 100% certain that Democrats will win back the House. As David Axelrod said on CNN, Trump will either win the House tonight or retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will lose it.

Democrats are less optimistic about taking back the Senate, especially after President Donald Trump barnstormed across the country in recent weeks to stump for key Republican Senate candidates. Odds favor Republicans maintaining control of the Senate and perhaps even gaining a few seats.

All eyes will also be on key gubernatorial races in states (Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin) that will have huge 2020 ramifications.

Stay tuned throughout the evening for live updates of all of the important races. All times eastern.

**************

7 PM: Polls now closed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia.

Dems asking voters to stay in line:

NO Surprises in VT, VA Senate races: Races called for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) right after polls close.

6:50 PM: KENTUCKY:

6:47 PM: INDIANA: Braun doing well:

6:45 PM: FLORIDA, TENNESSEE: Huge turnout:

6:35 PM: KENTUCKY: AP calls race for Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY):

6:20 PM: INDIANA SENATE: 52% of Hoosiers approve of Trump, according to CNN’s exit polling.

6:12 PM: TEXAS: Harris County polling places ordered to remain open late:

6:11 PM: GUAM

6:10 PM:

6:09 PM: Breitbart’s Sean Moran: Braun (R) and Barr (R-KY) have early leads in Indiana and Kentucky, respectively:

Mike Braun early lead with 2,750 votes, Joe Donnelly 1,801, and Libertarian Lucy Brenton 244.
Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) has an early lead with first polls in Kentucky with 304 votes, while Amy McGrath has 207 votes.

https://twitter.com/gdebenedetti/status/1059945257671028737

6:08 PM: The media and establishment Republicans have done everything they could to downplay the obvious in past elections. Immigration matters to Americans:

6:05 PM: Exit polling from ABC:

Party ID: Democrats account for 38 percent of voters in exit poll results so far, Republicans for 32 percent and independents for 30 percent. That compares with 36-37-27 percent in 2014, and 37-33-29 percent in 2016.

Ideology: Liberal-moderate-conservative group sizes in results so far are 27-38-36 percent. That compares with 22-39-38 percent in the 2014 midterms. (And 26-38-36 percent in 2016.)

Sex: Women account for 52 percent of voters in preliminary results, matching their previous high in a midterm from 2010.

Race: Nonwhites account for 28 percent of voters nationally in preliminary results. The highest in any previous midterm was 25 percent in 2014. These compare with a low of 9 percent in 1990.

6:02 PM: According to CNN’s exit polls, 16% are first-time voters and 65% made up their minds about House races more than a month ago.

6 PM: Polls are closed in some parts of Indiana and Kentucky. The first close race of the night will be between Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and Democrat Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s 6th District.

 

.