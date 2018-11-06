Live Updates*** 2018 Midterm Election Results

Welcome to the Breitbart News LiveWire of the 2018 midterm elections. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to take back the House of Representatives and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is looking to regain her Speakership, said earlier in the day that she is 100% certain that Democrats will win back the House. As David Axelrod said on CNN, Trump will either win the House tonight or retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) will lose it.

Democrats are less optimistic about taking back the Senate, especially after President Donald Trump barnstormed across the country in recent weeks to stump for key Republican Senate candidates. Odds favor Republicans maintaining control of the Senate and perhaps even gaining a few seats.

All eyes will also be on key gubernatorial races in states (Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin) that will have huge 2020 ramifications.

Stay tuned throughout the evening for live updates of all of the important races. All times eastern.

7 PM: Polls now closed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia.

What a mess. Security evacuating @AndrewGillum sagging press tent because of the torrential downpour. Cables and electrical wires are on soaking wet grass. #ElectionDay #Florida #TheBadPlace pic.twitter.com/LYIcrFNc7b — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) November 6, 2018

BREAKING: Poll hours have been extended in Gwinnett County! 🚨 Annistown Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 9:25pm

Anderson-Livsey Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 7:30pm

Harbins Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 7:14pm — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 6, 2018

Dems asking voters to stay in line:

If you are in line by 7pm, you ARE allowed to vote. Long lines have long-term value — this election isn't about the next 4 years, it's about the next 40. Don't leave the polling place until you case your ballot and #BringItHome — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 6, 2018

Remember, Georgia: If you’re in line when the polls close at 7pm, you can still cast a ballot—so stay in line and vote! While the GOP has been trying to make this election about anything but the future you want for your families, you are on the verge of making history. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2018

NO Surprises in VT, VA Senate races: Races called for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) right after polls close.

NBC News calls VA-Sen for Tim Kaine, VT-Sen for Bernie Sanders. Indiana Senate too close to call at this hour. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 7, 2018

6:50 PM: KENTUCKY:

Here's a little spreadsheet I've been using as I've covered the McGrath/Barr race in Kentucky's 6th. It shows how big Barr won each county in 2016 and the number of registered voters. pic.twitter.com/jHkjUwCdx3 — Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) November 6, 2018

KY06, Barr winning every area so far except Franklin pic.twitter.com/iiUKnWOKaJ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 6, 2018

6:47 PM: INDIANA: Braun doing well:

Context for some early county results in #INSEN: Miami County – Braun +39 (Mourdock +12 in 2012, Romney +31, Trump +54)

Lawrence County – Braun +34 (Mourdock + 13 in 2012, Romney +33, Trump +51)

Bartholomew County – Braun +9 (Mourdock +8, Romney +25, Trump +33) — Ryan Matsumoto (@ryanmatsumoto1) November 6, 2018

6:45 PM: FLORIDA, TENNESSEE: Huge turnout:

BREAKING: Leon County with 65.5 percent turnout — highest mid-term turnout in 24 years. — Skip Foster (@skipfoster) November 6, 2018

JUST IN: According to the Davidson County Election Commission voter turnout in Nashville has surpassed Election Day turnout from 2016 #GoVoteTN #Election2018 #TNSen — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) November 6, 2018

6:35 PM: KENTUCKY: AP calls race for Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY):

6:20 PM: INDIANA SENATE: 52% of Hoosiers approve of Trump, according to CNN’s exit polling.

Breaking: With just 34 of 5,375 precincts reporting, @ap reports: Braun: 13,389 votes

Donnelly: 6,895 votes — IndyStar (@indystar) November 6, 2018

All of the counties reporting so far in Indiana are rural, more Republican counties. They have staked Braun to a healthy lead over Donnelly. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 6, 2018

Locked in an extremely tight race with Republican Mike Braun U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly(D) makes brief remarks at the Hyatt Regency in Indy this evening. Asked about the high voter turnout here's his response: pic.twitter.com/nUoueAUK0g — Brian Conybeare (@conybearetv) November 6, 2018

6:12 PM: TEXAS: Harris County polling places ordered to remain open late:

BREAKING: A state district judge has ordered Harris County to extend voting hours at nine polling locations that failed to open on time this morning. #Midterms2018 #ElectionDay #Election2018 #tx2018 #txlege https://t.co/SAXaN3bbgw — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) November 6, 2018

6:11 PM: GUAM

In the first call of 2018, Guam elects its first woman governor – a D pickup. #Midterms2018 https://t.co/tYFdf03B28 — Michael Li (@mcpli) November 6, 2018

6:10 PM:

Here are the #ElectionDay poll closes for tonight, starting with Indiana and Kentucky at 6pm. I see you Cass County, N.D. pic.twitter.com/vYyfHinW8v — Brian McGill (@brian_mcgill) November 6, 2018

Polls have closed in Indiana and Kentucky. Results are being reported. Fox News has a countdown till 7pm when they say the "First Polls Close" — c'mon man, do better. — Glen Bolger (@posglen) November 6, 2018

6:09 PM: Breitbart’s Sean Moran: Braun (R) and Barr (R-KY) have early leads in Indiana and Kentucky, respectively:

Mike Braun early lead with 2,750 votes, Joe Donnelly 1,801, and Libertarian Lucy Brenton 244.

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) has an early lead with first polls in Kentucky with 304 votes, while Amy McGrath has 207 votes. https://twitter.com/gdebenedetti/status/1059945257671028737

6:08 PM: The media and establishment Republicans have done everything they could to downplay the obvious in past elections. Immigration matters to Americans:

LATEST: @NBCNews exit polls show immigration was the most important issue among 41% of Republican voters. pic.twitter.com/MLwdKE3oUA — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 6, 2018

6:05 PM: Exit polling from ABC:

Party ID: Democrats account for 38 percent of voters in exit poll results so far, Republicans for 32 percent and independents for 30 percent. That compares with 36-37-27 percent in 2014, and 37-33-29 percent in 2016. Ideology: Liberal-moderate-conservative group sizes in results so far are 27-38-36 percent. That compares with 22-39-38 percent in the 2014 midterms. (And 26-38-36 percent in 2016.) Sex: Women account for 52 percent of voters in preliminary results, matching their previous high in a midterm from 2010. Race: Nonwhites account for 28 percent of voters nationally in preliminary results. The highest in any previous midterm was 25 percent in 2014. These compare with a low of 9 percent in 1990.

More Early @NBC Exit Poll results: One In Four Hispanics Say They Cast a Midterm Ballot for the First Time in 2018. 1 in 5 for African Americans. 1 in 10 for whites. — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiPrzybyla) November 6, 2018

6:02 PM: According to CNN’s exit polls, 16% are first-time voters and 65% made up their minds about House races more than a month ago.

6 PM: Polls are closed in some parts of Indiana and Kentucky. The first close race of the night will be between Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and Democrat Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s 6th District.

Election history of Kentucky's 6th District, where Rep. Andy Barr (R) faces Amy McGrath (D). #ky06 is a 55-39% Trump district. #kypol pic.twitter.com/xbOOPbwl6S — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) November 6, 2018