Michelle Malkin Leaves CRTV after Merge with the Blaze

Conservative journalist pioneer and entrepreneur Michelle Malkin announced Monday that she would leave CRTV after the group merged with Glenn Beck’s The Blaze enterprise.

“I am so proud of the investigative journalism I did for CRTV,” she wrote on Twitter. “So many heroes, so many compelling stories. I will not be continuing with the company, but wish my colleagues all the best.”

Beck, the founder of the Blaze, and Mark Levin, the founder of CRTV announced their decision on Monday to merge the two companies into “Blaze Media.”

Other CRTV contributors include Steven Crowder, Phil Robertson, and Gavin McInnes.