CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta appeared to inadvertently make the case on Thursday for a steel version of President Donald Trump’s border wall.

“I found some steel slats down on the border,” Acosta tweeted. “But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today”:

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

President Trump has argued “walls work” time and again. On Sunday, the president tweeted, “The only reason they do not want to build a Wall is that Walls Work! 99% of our illegal Border crossings will end, crime in our Country will go way down and we will save billions of dollars a year!”:

….The only reason they do not want to build a Wall is that Walls Work! 99% of our illegal Border crossings will end, crime in our Country will go way down and we will save billions of dollars a year! A properly planned and constructed Wall will pay for itself many times a year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2019

In a message an hour earlier, President Trump cited previous statements from former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Then-Sen. Obama said in 2005, “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked.” Trump paraphrased a comment from then-presidential candidate Clinton in 2015, “I voted, when I was a Senator, to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in”:

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked…” Barrack Obama, 2005. I voted, when I was a Senator, to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in…” Hillary Clinton, 2015. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2019

President Trump will visit the U.S. southern border in McAllen, Texas, on Thursday.

