Steve Moore Predicts Trump Mexico Deal Could Boost China Negotiations

Writer and economist Stephen Moore said President Donald Trump’s negotiating prowess with Mexico had the potential to aid trade negotiations with China, as Moore joined Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle.

“This was a sign of Donald Trump’s negotiating skills,” said Mo, who worked with Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. He emphasized, “If you want to understand Donald Trump you have to read his book, The Art of the Deal, adding that he doesn’t think he has met a better negotiator in his life.

“I have to confess I was against the tariffs,” said Moore, adding he didn’t think Mexico would come to the table, but admitting, “I was wrong.”

“Boy has this worked, and now Mexico is sending thousands of their National Guard to the border,” he said, calling it a “big victory” for the president.

Friday President Trump announced that he was canceling announced plans to impose tariffs on Mexico as the two nations completed a week of negotiations that ended in Mexico agreeing to take specific action in helping to secure the U.S. southern border from illegal migration.

Moore and Boyle laughed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comment that the dispute with Mexico was a “distraction” from the Mueller report.

“I do think this will have a positive implication for the China negotiations because China is going to look at this thing and go, ‘Ha, this guy really knows how to negotiate, he’s gonna win,’” Moore said. “If Trump can get that- the same kid of concessions from China, which I think he will, as he got from Mexico, ya know the economy is just going to soar.”

Moore recently released the book Trumponomics with co-author Art Laffer. President Trump will soon award Laffer, the “Father of Supply-Side Economics” and the Laffer Curve, the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Moore was recently under consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve board of governors, but ultimately withdrew himself from nomination in May.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook