New White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was reportedly roughed up by over zealous North Korean security forces Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump made history by stepping inside the country to meet Kim Jong-un.

Grisham suffered bruises when a scuffle broke out between North Korean security elements and travelling members of the media trying to get close to President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they shook hands at the Demilitarized Zone, the Associated Press reported.

The new press secretary was reportedly pushing back against the guards, trying to help members of the White House press corps position themselves to cover the historic moment the two leaders met across the divide at the DMZ.

Several reporters tweeted about the clash between the guards and the media, with the media scrum also being caught by the White House:

BEHIND SCENES: President @realDonaldTrump and Chairman Kim conclude their meeting at the Freedom House…. pic.twitter.com/VUGvl5A0BG — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 30, 2019

It was not immediately clear if Grisham required medical attention or if anyone else was injured or detained by the guards.

Grisham, 42, had been a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump before being named last week as the successor to Sarah Sanders, whose last day at the White House was Friday.

Grisham also previously served as an aide for Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) 2012 presidential campaign and then as a spokesperson for the Arizona attorney general’s office. She also served as an aide for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and transition team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.