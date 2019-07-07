New Law Allows Florida Medics to Carry Firearms for Self-Defense

A new law in Florida allows medics to carry firearms for self-defense when responding to dangerous situations.

The ability to carry comes from Florida House Bill 487, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in early June.

The Palm Beach Post reports that HB 487 makes clear that “tactical medical professionals may carry firearms in the same manner as a law-enforcement officer and have no duty to retreat when defending themselves or others from harm.” They are allowed to carry in this fashion “while accompanying either a police SWAT or special-response unit.”

HB 487 was sponsored by State Sen. Ed Hooper (R), who said:

This bill comes from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a bank in Sebring, the Fort Lauderdale airport, where mass tragedies have occurred and those medics are usually standing right behind the officer that they are assigned to and they are there with every drug that could keep you alive, if they survive without having anything to defend themselves with.

WPTV spoke to Martin County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Kevin Herndon when DeSantis signed HB 487. Herndon praised the legislation, saying, “Because of the environment [armed medics] are in, potentially, they might have to protect themselves, fellow officers or the civilians they’re treating.”

