Report: Next Democrat Debate Will Drastically Thin the Field

The upcoming July debate could drastically thin out the massive Democrat primary field, according to a recent report from Politico.
The outlet reportedly spoke to over half a dozen unnamed campaigns and dozens of insiders and party officials, all of which said that everything hinges on the next debates, slated for July 30-31 in Detroit. Strategists say candidates will be forced to take a hard look at their overall status and decide whether or not they can muster the finances to carry on.
Politico reported:
Gone is the expectation of a massive candidate pile-up when the early states begin voting, and a long, drawn-out primary. Few are worried anymore about the prospect of a brokered convention. Instead, the campaigns are revising their strategic outlooks to account for a field that is dramatically winnowed well before Iowa voters go to the caucuses — perhaps to as few as eight candidates on Feb. 3.
All eyes are on lackluster candidates who have struggled to garner more than a solid percent of support, like Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), John Delaney (D), John Hickenlooper (D), Andrew Yang (D), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), Marianne Williamson (D), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). All of those candidates are currently averaging one percent or less, according to Real Clear Politics.
According to recent rumblings, Swalwell is expected to hold a press conference Monday evening, announcing the end of his short-lived presidential bid.
We might get our first major dropout of the 2020 Dem primary tomorrow. This comes after Swalwell cancelled a plan campaign swing through NH this past weekend—> pic.twitter.com/l4vxszLheH
— Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) July 8, 2019
However, the field is not necessarily getting smaller. Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer is reportedly considering jumping into the presidential race.
CNN is expected to announce the debate lineup via a live draw, scheduled for July 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
