Report: Next Democrat Debate Will Drastically Thin the Field

The upcoming July debate could drastically thin out the massive Democrat primary field, according to a recent report from Politico.

The outlet reportedly spoke to over half a dozen unnamed campaigns and dozens of insiders and party officials, all of which said that everything hinges on the next debates, slated for July 30-31 in Detroit. Strategists say candidates will be forced to take a hard look at their overall status and decide whether or not they can muster the finances to carry on.

Politico reported:

Gone is the expectation of a massive candidate pile-up when the early states begin voting, and a long, drawn-out primary. Few are worried anymore about the prospect of a brokered convention. Instead, the campaigns are revising their strategic outlooks to account for a field that is dramatically winnowed well before Iowa voters go to the caucuses — perhaps to as few as eight candidates on Feb. 3. By Super Tuesday, some expect between one and three candidates will be left standing.

All eyes are on lackluster candidates who have struggled to garner more than a solid percent of support, like Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), John Delaney (D), John Hickenlooper (D), Andrew Yang (D), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), Marianne Williamson (D), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). All of those candidates are currently averaging one percent or less, according to Real Clear Politics.

According to recent rumblings, Swalwell is expected to hold a press conference Monday evening, announcing the end of his short-lived presidential bid.

We might get our first major dropout of the 2020 Dem primary tomorrow. This comes after Swalwell cancelled a plan campaign swing through NH this past weekend—> pic.twitter.com/l4vxszLheH — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) July 8, 2019

However, the field is not necessarily getting smaller. Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer is reportedly considering jumping into the presidential race.

CNN is expected to announce the debate lineup via a live draw, scheduled for July 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.