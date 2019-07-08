President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon will deliver remarks at the White House on his administration’s “environmental leadership.”

The president is expected to push back on attacks on his administration’s environmental policies after his administration replaced President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan — the previous president’s chief climate policy — with regulations aimed at saving coal-fired power plants and thousands of American jobs nationwide.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Andrew Wheeler and Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt are slated to attend the speech.