At Least 41 Shot, 9 Fatally, over Weekend in Gun-Controlled Chicago

At least 41 people were shot, nine fatally, over the weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 31-year-old Raymond A. Hicks was shot just before 6 pm Friday then found in an alley with wounds to his chest and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fifty-seven-year-old George Bingham was shot to death outside New Parie Hotel in Garfield Park just before 2:30 am Saturday. Twenty-four-year-old Daquan Cathary was shot and killed roughly 30 minutes later.

An unidentified 30-year-old was shot to death in Gresham at 3 am Saturday. He was one of five wounded during a drive-by shooting.

Thirty-six-year-old Byron Ruiz was shot to death around 3:30 am in Pilsen. He was “outside on the back porch of a home” when struck with multiple bullets.

ABC 7 reports that the latest weekend fatality occurred just before 2 pm Sunday, when someone began shooting as two vehicles “were northbound side by side in an alley in the 2000-block of East 69th Street.” A 26-year-old individual was shot in the back and killed. A 32-year-old was also struck by gunfire and hospitalized in critical condition.

Breitbart News reported that at least 66 people were shot, five fatally, over the 2019 Fourth of July weekend. At least 56 were shot, four fatally, the weekend prior to the Fourth of July.

