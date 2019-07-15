Illegal Alien in Sanctuary City Charged with Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old

An illegal alien has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a six-year-old child in Johnston County, North Carolina.

Alejandro Duarte Aldama, 32 years old, was charged last week on a number of child sex crime charges involving the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old, according to records obtained by CBS 17.

Aldama, a law enforcement official told Breitbart News, entered the U.S. without inspection, which indicates that he is in the country illegally, most likely arriving from across the southern border. Aldama had been living in Raleigh, North Carolina — a sanctuary city that shields illegal aliens from deportation.

The illegal alien has been charged with a statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. Aldama, the warrant claims, attempted “to engage in a sex act” with the six-year-old on January 4, 2019.

Currently, Aldama is being held in Wake County, a sanctuary county, on a $1 million bond.

North Carolina, this year, has seen a number of cases in which illegal aliens have been accused of sex crimes against children. In February, an illegal alien was charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Harmony, North Carolina, before attempting to flee the U.S. Likewise, two illegal alien teenagers were charged last month for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.