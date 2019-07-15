Many Republican lawmakers released statements Monday condemning President Trump over remarks he made toward ultra-left Democrats in Congress, encouraging them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she disagrees with “many” of the far left members’ views, specifically citing their devotion to socialism, antisemitic rhetoric, and their general distaste for law enforcement. However, she still viewed Trump’s remarks as “way over the line.”

Her statement reads:

I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus – especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and their negative comments about law enforcement – but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down.

INBOX: Statement from U.S. Senator Susan Collins pic.twitter.com/3yYxp2bhT5 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 15, 2019

Collins is not the only Republican lawmaker to condemn Trump’s remarks.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) called Trump’s remarks “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Instead of digging deeper into the mud with personal, vindictive insults –we must demand a higher standard of decorum and decency,” she added.

There is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments –they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 15, 2019

We have enough challenges addressing the humanitarian crises both at our borders and around the world. Instead of digging deeper into the mud with personal, vindictive insults –we must demand a higher standard of decorum and decency. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 15, 2019

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) released a photo of his full statement on Twitter, concluding that Trump “interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language.”

No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/QXuV8arXso — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) July 15, 2019

More:

Republican Sen. Toomey: “President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from … The citizenship of all four is as valid as mine." pic.twitter.com/8WKyoM7GT3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 15, 2019

While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies, and rhetoric of the far-left socialist “Squad,” the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong. It is unacceptable to to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) July 15, 2019

.@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders. https://t.co/4b8e5hlSZI — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) July 15, 2019

To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 14, 2019

I am deeply disappointed in the president’s comments directed toward fellow Americans and members of Congress. Use of such language is inappropriate and demeans the office of the presidency. — Rep. Tom Cole (@TomColeOK04) July 15, 2019

I condemn the President’s tweet calling on Members of Congress to go back to the ‘crime infested places from which they came.’ — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) July 15, 2019

The constituents we represent sent us to Washington with a job to do – maintain our economic growth, fix our immigration system, and look out for our veterans, to start. Swapping insults on the Internet makes our jobs that much harder. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) July 15, 2019

The divisive rhetoric and personal attacks we’ve seen from the President and Members of the House over the weekend are unacceptable and stand directly in the way of progress. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) July 15, 2019

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez accused Trump of using “hallmark language of white supremacists.”

“Until Republican officials denounce yesterday’s explicitly racist statements (which should be easy!), we sadly have no choice but to assume they condone it,” she added.

Until Republican officials denounce yesterday’s explicitly racist statements (which should be easy!), we sadly have no choice but to assume they condone it. It is extremely disturbing that the *entire* GOP caucus is silent. Is this their agenda? https://t.co/NXIUiPAPls — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2019

Trump doubled down during a “Made in America” event at the White House Monday.

“As far as I’m concerned, if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave,” he said.

“But if you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, very simply you can leave, you can leave right now. Come back if you want, don’t come back, that’s okay too. But if you’re not happy, you can leave,” he added.