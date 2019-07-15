Republican Lawmakers Turn Backs on Trump for Calling Out #TheSquad: ‘Way Over the Line’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during his 'Made In America' product showcase at the White House July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump talked with American business owners during the 3rd annual showcase, one day after Tweeting that four Democratic congresswomen of …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Many Republican lawmakers released statements Monday condemning President Trump over remarks he made toward ultra-left Democrats in Congress, encouraging them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she disagrees with “many” of the far left members’ views, specifically citing their devotion to socialism, antisemitic rhetoric, and their general distaste for law enforcement. However, she still viewed Trump’s remarks as “way over the line.”

Her statement reads:

I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus – especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and their negative comments about law enforcement – but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down.

Collins is not the only Republican lawmaker to condemn Trump’s remarks.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) called Trump’s remarks “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Instead of digging deeper into the mud with personal, vindictive insults –we must demand a higher standard of decorum and decency,” she added.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) released a photo of his full statement on Twitter, concluding that Trump “interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language.”

More:

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez accused Trump of using “hallmark language of white supremacists.”

“Until Republican officials denounce yesterday’s explicitly racist statements (which should be easy!), we sadly have no choice but to assume they condone it,” she added.

Trump doubled down during a “Made in America” event at the White House Monday.

“As far as I’m concerned, if you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave,” he said.

“But if you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, very simply you can leave, you can leave right now. Come back if you want, don’t come back, that’s okay too. But if you’re not happy, you can leave,” he added.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.