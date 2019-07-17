Ben Carson Defends Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweet: ‘He’s Not a Racist’

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson on Wednesday said President Donald Trump is not racist, nor were his “go back” comments directed at four far-left congresswomen.

“I have an advantage of knowing the president very well and he’s not a racist,” Carson told the Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom.”His comments are not racist, but he loves the country very much. And he has a feeling that those who represent the country should love it as well.”

Carson pointed to how the president’s policies have helped minorities benefit from the roaring U.S. economy.

“I think you can see what the president means by looking at his accomplishments,” he said. “Look at his policies. Under this president you see the rising tide lifting all boats. You see low unemployment — record low — for blacks, for Hispanics, for all the demographics of our nation.

“When you have somebody spending this much time and this much effort trying to elevate those who are vulnerable and who are suffering in our society, I think we should pay a lot more attention to what they are doing than what anyone is saying,” he added.

Carson’s defense of President Trump came as the Democrat-controlled House voted 240-187 to pass a resolution condemning the president for challenging Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), known as “The Squad,” to leave the United States, citing their frequent criticism of the country.

Four Republicans joined with Democrats – Reps. Susan Brooks (IN), Fred Upton (MI), Will Hurd (TX), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA) – to approve the measure. Former Republican Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) voted in favor of the resolution, as well.

In addition to Carson, other Trump Cabinet members such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have defended the president against charges of racism over his “go back” remarks. On Tuesday, National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow also said President Trump’s remarks were not racist, saying “I’ve known President Trump over 20 years … there is not a racist bone in his body.”