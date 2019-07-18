Woman with Rifle Shoots Armed Intrusion Suspect

A woman with a rifle shot an armed intrusion suspect in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Q13 reports that police arrived to find the woman on the roof of the residence, rifle still in hand, and a 41-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound. They had to talk the woman down before approaching the suspect and allegedly finding a handgun beside him.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

KOMO reports that two other individuals were apprehended after speeding off in a vehicle when police arrived. “They were arrested for eluding police” and may face other charges if the investigation so warrants.

Crime in South Park has been on the rise. A local businessman talked about thousands upon thousands of dollars in equipment being stolen from his company in the neighborhood over the last two years.

