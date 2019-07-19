Prosecutors announced charges on Friday against a naturalized U.S. citizen from Kazakhstan for allegedly joining ISIS as a sniper and firearms instructors.

Ruslan Maratovich Asainov was charged with providing material support to the terrorist organization, reads a criminal complaint unsealed in a Brooklyn federal court.

“The defendant, a naturalized U.S. citizen residing in Brooklyn, turned his back on the country that took him in and joined ISIS, serving its violent ends in Syria and attempting to recruit others to its cause,” United States Attorney Donoghue said. “Our counterterrorism prosecutors and law enforcement partners will continue working relentlessly to hold accountable those like the defendant who have supported ISIS’s violent agenda.”

