Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) used Twitter on Sunday to pander to teachers’ unions and the #RedforEd movement in advance of next week’s debates between 20 candidates vying for the 2020 Democrat nomination for president.

It’s not just Arizona. Teachers are overworked and underpaid across our country. They invested in us, it’s time we invested in them. My plan would give the average teacher a $13,500 raise — the largest investment in teachers in our nation’s history.https://t.co/HbQEZzKgEm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2019

Arizona Democrat State Sen. Martin Quezada, who is also a member of a local school board, immediately responded to Harris with this tweet of his own:

It’s not just AZ, but AZ is one of the worst examples. All presidential candidates should be proposing solutions to this crisis our local Legislature has absolutely refused to fix. #REDforED https://t.co/wWjt09MJwc — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) July 21, 2019

Quezada was an early supporter of the #RedforEd movement, which began in Arizona in March 2018. That support has continued, as ArizonaCentral.com reported this year:

Sen. Martín Quezada, D-Glendale, is taking some online flack from Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, for a comment he made this week during a conversation at a Capitol event for Arizona’s teacher’s union. Quezada is seen on video telling the teachers, many of whom wore a shade of crimson now connected to the #RedForEd movement, to pressure his colleagues on social media to influence votes in the Legislature. “You would think that we’re all politicians; we have thick skin. We don’t,” he told them in the video, to laughter. “They hate getting beat up. That’s often a part of the negotiation. They’ll say, ‘I’ll go with you but you have to call your people off, stop hammering me on Twitter’… This is mental warfare and you do, you gotta wear them down mentally.”

As Breitbart News reported in February:

A well-funded and subversive leftist movement of teachers in the United States threatens to tilt the political balance nationwide in the direction of Democrats across the country as Republicans barely hang on in key states that they need to hold for President Donald Trump to win re-election and for Republicans to have a shot at retaking the House and holding onto their Senate majority. This teachers union effort, called #RedforEd, has its roots in the very same socialism that President Trump vowed in his 2019 State of the Union address to stop, and it began in its current form in early 2018 in a far-flung corner of the country before spreading nationally. Its stated goals–higher teacher pay and better education conditions–are overshadowed by a more malevolent political agenda: a leftist Democrat uprising designed to flip purple or red states to blue, using the might of a significant part of the education system as its lever.

Most of the candidates for the 2020 Democrat nomination for president have publicly supported the goals and objectives of the #RedforEd movement, which are primarily to advance a socialist left-wing political agenda and increase teachers’ pay.

There has been little mention by any of the 2020 Democrat contenders or at any #RedforEd events of how to address the big problems with our public education system, which include its failure to improve the performance of students in the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic. As Breitbart News reported last October, “[A new] study, titled ‘Common Core, School Choice and Rethinking Standards-Based Reform,’ published by the Boston-based Pioneer Institute, observes that since Common Core was implemented in 45 states and Washington, DC, students have demonstrated sharp drops in academic performance. Additionally, those students who were already performing poorly– many of them minority students – declined even further”: