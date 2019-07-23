Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is hosting its annual Teen Student Action Summit (TSAS) in Washington, DC, this week. Day 2 of the event kicks off Tuesday morning and will feature President Donald Trump as a guest speaker.

Day 2 of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The president is scheduled to speak at 11:00 a.m.

The event will also feature Blexit founder Candace Owens, Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk, among many others.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Teen Student Action Summit 2019.

