8 Shot, One Fatally, Overnight in Gun-Controlled Baltimore

Eight people were shot, one fatally, overnight in gun-controlled Baltimore.

CBS Baltimore reported that the deceased individual–a male who was “shot multiple times”–was found lying on a sidewalk just before midnight Wednesday and pronounced dead.

The Baltimore Sun reported that three people were hit a non-fatal shooting that left “a 33-year old man with gunshot wounds to the hand, a 50-year old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh and another man with a gunshot wound to his chest.”

Other shootings involved people who were either driving or sitting in vehicles w hen people opened fire on them.

On June 24, CBS Baltimore reported the city had reached 150 homicides for this year. Such surges in homicide have not been uncommon in the years since Maryland implemented the Firearm Safety Act in 2013. That act banned “high capacity” magazines, “assault weapons,” and put in place a fingerprinting/registration process for new handgun buyers. Yet on July 12, 2017, Breitbart News reported that Baltimore’s murder rate was more than twice that of Chicago.

On July 7, 2017, WJZ reported that murders were so frequent in Baltimore that the number of murders in the city was higher than the number in Philadelphia, even though Philadelphia had “two and a half times the population.” Moreover, Baltimore was witnessing more murders than New York City, although NYC was “almost 14 times larger” at that time.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.