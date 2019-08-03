The majority of 2020 candidates called for mass gun control Saturday following the deadly shooting at an El Paso Walmart, which resulted in at least 18 fatalities and dozens of injuries.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall Saturday morning after a male suspect opened fire in the Walmart’s parking lot before proceeding inside. At least 18 people were killed and dozens more injured, according to ABC News. The gunman is in police custody, but El Paso Police Department Sgt. Robert Gomez said they have not yet determined a motive.

President Trump responded to the tragedy on Twitter: “Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

Many Democrat 2020 candidates responded to the mass shooting on social media, calling for gun control and urging Congress to take action.

“We must outlaw all assault style weapons for civilian use,” Marianne Williamson (D) wrote. “Even then, there will still be millions of them on the street. Next we need to outlaw the manufacture and sale of the bullets that they carry.”

“Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tweeted. “We must act now to end our country’s gun violence epidemic.”

“Sadly, after each of these tragedies the Senate does nothing,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) echoed. “That has got to change.”

