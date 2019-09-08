Exclusive Excerpt — Michelle Malkin: ‘Open Borders, Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?’

The following is an exclusive excerpt from Michelle Malkin’s new book, Open Borders, Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?, available Tuesday, September 10.

The Illegal Alien Shelter Network Operating in Plain Sight from Central America, across Mexico, and into the U.S.

To fully appreciate the manufacturing of the 2018–2019 invasions of our southern border, you must first understand this: Pueblo Sin Fronteras is just one cog in the well-oiled, illegal-alien caravan-generating machine. Let’s start with what open-borders advocates themselves call their “Underground Railroad” of migrant safe houses that extend across Central America, through Mexico, and up and into the U.S… This sprawling network of aid stations has been in place for years, bolstered by global interests, left-wing activists, and religious institutions that advocate for illegal aliens…

In 2012, for example, the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Mexico signed “cooperation agreements” with three migrant shelters along Mexico’s southern border to support their work assisting “irregulars” traveling through the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca on their way to the U.S. The IOM pact guaranteed supplies of medicine, hygiene products, construction materials, as well as therapy services and legal training at the previously mentioned Hermanos en el Camino shelter, along with the Catholic-run Hogar de la Misericordia shelter and Jesus el Buen Pastor del Pobre y el Migrante shelter. IOM extended similar aid to nine other migrant shelters in the northern and central parts of Mexico, from Chihuahua, Sonora, and Tamaulipas along the northern border to San Luis Potosi, Veracruz, and Tlaxcala in the center of the country…

On the southern border of Mexico in Chiapas, the city of Tapachula is the first entry point for Central Americans headed to the U.S. There, the Fray Matías de Córdova Human Rights Center provides “comprehensive support” to illegal alien travelers, including legal consultations, monitoring detention centers, and offering “online resources, art and

social activities, job training, and basic social services to migrants.”…

Also in Tapachula, the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) opens its churches and pastoral centers to provide shelter, monetary aid, voluntary aid, and emergency assistance. Its team of lawyers, psychologists, social workers, and Jesuit clergy spread from Tapachula to Comalapa and Mexico City. JRS staff served as Sherpas for the 2018 caravan marchers and liaisons with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR)…

There’s no shortage of travel guides through the expansive network of Catholic volunteers. JRS is part of a binational coalition called the Kino Border Initiative (KBI) stationed in Nogales, Arizona, and Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, since 2009. Along with JRS, the partners who provide “direct humanitarian assistance and accompaniment” with migrants on the trespassing path are: the California Province of the Society of Jesus, the Missionary Sisters of the Eucharist, the Mexican Province of the Society of Jesus, the Diocese of Tucson and the Diocese of Nogales…

Médecins Sans Frontiéres (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders facilitates illegal immigration at our southern doorstep as well as across the Mediterranean Sea, as you’ll see in chapter two. Since 2012, the group boasts, its activists have been providing medical care and mental health care in Mexico to migrants and refugees from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador moving along the migratory route up through Mexico toward the U.S. MSF personnel are on the scene at migrant shelters and mobile clinics that parallel La Bestia railway lines. In addition, the organization opened a comprehensive health center in Mexico City in 2016 for caravan participants. Psychologists, medical doctors, and social workers are at the ready, along with staff who provide a full range of caravan concierge services: “guidance, information on the migrant route and legal rights,” plus “referrals to second and third level medical and mental health service providers.” MSF workers treat “dehydration, skin infections, fatigue, acute stress, anxiety and depression,” injuries from traveling on top of freight trains, and “injuries from violent incidents.” …

The Mexico City region hosts a multitude of casas de migrantes. The El Samaritano migrant house provides meals, baths, medical care, and phone services. It is conveniently located along the train tracks, and has become an inevitable magnet for narcotics and human trafficking. “We will be here until the last migrant passes through,” El Samaritano’s Sister Rosa Bogado vowed to a Miami Herald reporter. At Casa Mambré, a special LGBTQI unit houses transgender migrants who receive separate shelter and psychotherapy services. Casa Tochán (which means “our house” in Nahuatl) teaches guests how to do woodwork and sell artisan crafts. Families bunking at CAFEMIN (Casa de Acogida, Formación y Empoderamiento de la Mujer y Internacional y Nacional, or “House for Shelter, Training and Empowerment of International and National Women”) bake bread and receive asylum advice. Casa del Migrante de Saltillo is gated and has “stunning” mountain views and close proximity to the train tracks. It provides three free meals a day and sells additional snacks and calling cards. Canada, the Netherlands, and the European Union provide donations to the migrant shelter.

Next up: Yelp ratings and TripAdvisor reviews for illegal alien shelters? (I say this only half tongue in cheek. There is already a site called Contratados.org, which is billed as a Yelp or TripAdvisor-style tool that “lets migrant workers rate their experience of recruiters or employers online, by voicemail or by text message.”)

Michelle Malkin is the author of Open Borders, Inc. She is a wife, mother, American conservative blogger and syndicated columnist, political commentator, and #1 New York Times bestselling author.