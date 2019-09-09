President Donald Trump ridiculed Mark Sanford after the former Governor and Congressman announced his decision to challenge him for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020.

Trump recalled the bogus “Appalachian trail” cover-up of the governor visiting his secret mistress in Argentina which was exposed in 2009.

“When the former Governor of the Great State of South Carolina, Mark Sanford, was reported missing, only to then say he was away hiking on the Appalachian Trail, then was found in Argentina with his Flaming Dancer friend, it sounded like his political career was over,” Trump wrote. “It was, but then he ran for Congress and won, only to lose his re-elect after I Tweeted my endorsement, on Election Day, for his opponent.”

Trump’s dancer reference referred to Sanford’s first meeting with his mistress Maria Belen Chapur at an open air dance spot in Uruguay. Sanford left his wife for Chapur and got engaged to in 2012, but called off the engagement in 2014 on Facebook. But the pair have been spotted together since the break-off of the engagement.

“But now take heart, he is back, and running for President of the United States,” Trump wrote mockingly.

Sanford joined Republican Bill Weld, former Rep. Joe Walsh as candidates challenging Trump for the Republican nomination.

“The Three Stooges, all badly failed candidates, will give it a go!” Trump wrote.