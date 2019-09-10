Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to the news of outgoing National Security Advisor John Bolton’s exit in a series of tweets Tuesday, praising his service but adding that President Trump “has the right to a National Security Advisor of his own choosing.”

“I have known @AmbJohnBolton for many years and very much appreciate his service to our country in a variety of positions,” Graham wrote. “John understands the world for what it is and the dangers that threaten America’s national security interests.”

Graham said he always found Bolton “accessible” and added that he was “always pursuing an agenda that not only helps the President but makes America safe.”

Nonetheless, Graham did not dismiss Trump’s decision, noting that the president is entitled to a National Security Advisor “of his own choosing.”

“I hope the president will choose someone with a strong background in national security and a world view that there is no substitute for American power when it comes to world order and that strength is better than weakness,” Graham added:

Trump’s announcement of Bolton’s departure was met with a mix of criticism and praise from both Republicans and Democrats.

“I commend @realDonaldTrump for this necessary action,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tweeted. “The President has great instincts on foreign policy and ending our endless wars. He should be served by those who share those views”:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), however, was not pleased, telling reporters, “I’m very, very unhappy to hear that he is leaving. It’s a huge loss for the administration and for the nation”:

More Romney: “John Bolton is a brilliant man with decades of experience in foreign policy. His point of view was not always the same everybody else in the room. That’s why you wanted him there. The fact that he was a contrarian from time to time was an asset, not a liability.” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 10, 2019

Notable Democrats also responded, celebrating the decision but warning that Trump’s occupancy in the White House continues to feed “authoritarianism”:

A symptom of the problem is gone. The root cause of authoritarianism remains. https://t.co/EvXAY0gsPU — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 10, 2019

The American people are better off with John Bolton out of the White House. The world will be better off when the man who hired him in the first place is out too. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

John Bolton has been one of the leading proponents of making the world a more dangerous place. Good riddance. https://t.co/drUKYRxCwW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 10, 2019

Trump said he will name a new National Security Advisor next week: