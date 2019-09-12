Beto O’Rourke: Credit Cards Enable Mass Shootings

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is suggesting credit cards are an enabling factor in mass shootings.

O’Rourke conflated the two via Twitter and followed it by pushing financial institutions to take action.

He wrote, “Credit cards have enabled many of America’s mass shootings in the last decade—and with Washington unwilling to act, they need to cut off the sales of weapons of war today.”

O’Rourke is pushing for corporate gun control even as 145 of America’s well-known companies ask Congress to take up more gun control.

On September 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Bain Capital, Credit Karma, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Doordash, GAP, Levi Strauss & Co., Pinterest, Reddit, Royal Caribbean, Twitter, Uber, and Yelp, and 133 other companies sent a letter to Congress asking for universal background checks and legislation allowing court orders for the confiscation of firearms.

CitiBank adopted gun control requirements for customers in March 2018.

Breitbart News reported CitiBank’s gun control policy set forth three requirements for “new retail sector clients or partners.” Those requirements: (1) they don’t sell firearms to someone who hasn’t passed a background check, (2) they restrict the sale of firearms for individuals under 21 years of age, and (3) they don’t sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines.

Other financial institutions followed suit after CitiBank and O’Rourke is now pressing for credit card companies to do the same.

