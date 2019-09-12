The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced a new executive chair Wednesday amid a bitter internal battle over the campaign wing’s lack of diversity, which resulted in a mass exodus over the summer.

DCCC chair Cheri Bustos (D-IL) informed the committee in a letter Wednesday evening that Lucinda Guinn will replace Allison Jaslow, who left her post during an emergency meeting in July. Guinn, who is Hispanic, is a former executive at EMILY’s List, according to Politico.

“I have selected veteran political strategist Lucinda Guinn to serve as the next Executive Director of the DCCC,” Bustos told members, according to Politico.

“For those of you who don’t know Lucinda, she is a respected leader, manager and strategist with the right experience to help lead our efforts to protect and expand our majority and push even further into Republican territory,” Bustos continued.

As Breitbart News reported, the DCCC experienced what was dubbed a “Monday Night Massacre” in July, with tensions over the committee’s purported lack of diversity boiling over, causing many top staffers to quit in dramatic fashion.

“There is not one person of color — black or brown, that I’m aware of — at any position of authority or decision making in the DCCC,” Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) remarked. “It is shocking, it is shocking, and something needs to be done about it.”