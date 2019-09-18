Joe Manchin: Beto O’Rourke ‘Not Taking My Guns Away’

On Wednesday Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) addressed Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s confiscatory push on AR-15s and made clear, “[He’s] not taking my guns away from me.”

Manchin then asked for someone to deliver that message to O’Rourke.

The Wall Street Journal’s Lindsey Wise tweeted:

Dem Sen. @JoeManchinWV on Beto pledge to confiscate AR15s: "Beto's one human being. He gave his own opinion, OK? I think it was very harmful to make it look like all the Democrats. I can tell you one thing: @BetoORourke's not taking my guns away from me. You tell Beto that OK?" — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) September 18, 2019

Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke used the September 12, Democrat debate to tell AR-15 owners, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.” Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke’s declaration was a game-changer which showed the Democrats’ intention to seize guns.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

