From the event website:

In honor of our 10 years of strength, we are heading back to Washington, DC on September 19, 2019, to send a loud message to Washington and the entire nation that the American people DO NOT want to see America become a socialist country.

There is a growing trend towards socialism coming from the radical left-wing in this country and it’s time to stand up against it once and for all.

We don’t want Obamacare expansion. We don’t want Medicare for All. We don’t want single-payer health care. We don’t want the government to pay for college tuition. We don’t want the government to forgive student loans. And we sure as heck don’t want the government raising taxes to pay for it all.

President Trump made the bold declaration in his 2019 State of the Union speech that, “America will never be a socialist country.” Let’s show up to Washington to show President Trump support.

Show up, stand up, and help us send a loud message to Washington and our fellow Americans. It’s time for us to STOP the rise of socialism and CHOOSE the path of FREEDOM!