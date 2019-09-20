Nine people were shot, two fatally, during a 30-minute time frame in Washington, DC, despite the district’s gun licensing requirement, “assault weapons” ban, and ban on “high capacity” magazines.

WUSA9 reported that the incident occurred Thursday night, and consisted of “two men armed with AK-47 style weapons [firing] dozens of shots in the apartment courtyard on Columbia Road.”

Gabby Giffords’ gun group, the Giffords Law Center, reported that in addition to an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and licensing requirements, the district also has a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, a purchase limit of one handgun a month, and a ban on private gun sales, among other things.

The number of homicides in D.C. is up 17 percent over last year, despite the district’s stringent gun controls.

