Democrat presidential candidates took part in the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Iowa Saturday, which featured thousands of sizzling steaks.

Their participation follows weeks of climate change alarmism from the presidential candidates, many of whom have signaled support for limiting beef consumption in order to combat what they say is a looming climate catastrophe.

According to reports, organizers were prepared to grill roughly 10,500 steaks plus 1,000 vegan burgers. Seventeen candidates attended the event, including:

Joe Biden (D) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Kamala Harris (D-CA) Cory Booker (D-NJ) Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) Michael Bennet (D-CO) Beto O’Rourke (D) Andrew Yang (D) Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) Julián Castro (D) Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) Tim Ryan (D-OH) Tom Steyer (D) Joe Sestak (D) Steve Bullock (D) Marianne Williamson (D)



Look at what the anti-meat party is doing to the planet at the Iowa Steak Fry. pic.twitter.com/YNHKRYcugv — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) September 21, 2019

Look at all those emissions going into the atmosphere And Democrats lecture us about eating cheeseburgers and using plastic straws 🙄pic.twitter.com/XvBq9ckm2G — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 21, 2019

I can handle the snow, I can handle the rain and I can handle Donald Trump. We’re going to rebuild the Blue Wall in 2020 and make Donald Trump pay for it! #SteakFry pic.twitter.com/D5dl6aRgFg — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 21, 2019

Brought our own flavor to the #SteakFry. pic.twitter.com/pYTE44QM4W — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 21, 2019

.⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ takes the stage at the #SteakFry! A blue wave is coming next November, and it begins with a sea of yellow in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/5v3B3656iA — Team Pete HQ (@PeteForAmerica) September 21, 2019

I don't know if you heard, but I'm moving to Iowa! Thank you, @PolkDems, for putting on a fantastic #SteakFry and giving us the opportunity to bring our campaign directly to Iowans. We're going to win this thing by coming together and fighting for the best of who we are. pic.twitter.com/z6gu9sBe6g — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2019

Their participation follows weeks of climate change alarmism from presidential candidates and activists across the globe. Several of the presidential hopefuls have floated limiting beef consumption – particularly, in recent weeks.

Yang told the audience at CNN’s 7-hour climate change town hall this month that “it’s good for the environment, it’s good for your health if you eat less meat.”

“I think it would be healthy on both an individual and a societal level for us to move in that direction,” he said.

Klobuchar also signaled support of reshaping dietary guidelines to reduce beef consumption, as did Harris, who said the government should find the balance between creating incentives and banning “certain behaviors.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Harris said she would support changing the government dietary guidelines and the food pyramid to reduce the amount of red meat in American diets. She also supported the idea of putting climate impact labels on food. “I’ve always believed that we should, you know, expand what’s on those cans of those things you buy in the grocery store,” she said. “We should expand the list. And included in that should be a measure of the impact on the environment.” Mayor Pete Buttigieg called for more “balance” in American meat production but was careful to say he was not in favor of abolishing the cow. He argued that government intervention like a carbon tax would encourage Americans have “more balanced diet” and a “more balanced footprint.” … O’Rourke cited a similar solution, arguing that a carbon tax would balance out the carbon emissions by the meat industry. “I think we just have to be more responsible in the way that we do it and the best way to do that is to allow the markets to respond by setting a price on carbon in every single part of our economy, every facet of American life,” he said.

In August, Sanders signaled that he would consider a “meat tax” in order to help combat climate change.

“Germany has imposed a meat tax in hopes of limiting this consumption,” a woman at a Q&A session at a town hall event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said.

“What are your plans to stop these large corporations from further usurping natural resources and polluting the planet?” she asked.

“Thank you for the question, and it’s a good question. All I can say is if we believe, as I do and you do, that climate change is real, we’re gonna have to tackle it in every area, including agriculture,” Sanders said.

Their participation in the Steak Fry comes one day after Friday’s global climate strike, which several of the candidates adamantly praised:

Our campaign is proud to participate in the Climate Strike walk-out today. An uprising of consciousness related to the climate crisis is leading to the political will to solve it. Next step needed? WW2-level mass mobilization to reverse, regreen and repair https://t.co/2O0zZrLpYN — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 20, 2019

There is nothing more powerful than our nation’s youth marching together, demanding action be taken to protect our planet — and their future. It’s time our leaders listened. #ClimateStrike — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 20, 2019

Millions of people around the globe have taken to the streets for today’s #ClimateStrike. Let’s join them. There’s still time to find an action near you at https://t.co/B2anTHXSb2 #StrikeWithUS I’ll be with students in Cedar Rapids, IA today—how about you? — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 20, 2019

Climate change is an existential threat—and we are already facing the effects. The youth-led #ClimateStrike and the solidarity strikes from groups like @AMZNforClimate show that our country is ready to fight for the big, structural change we'll need to tackle the climate crisis. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019